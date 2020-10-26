France's Haouas to be questioned about robbery before next year's Six Nations

Advertising Read more

Marseille (AFP)

France's Mohamed Haouas will be questioned by a criminal court for an alleged robbery of a tobacconist eight days before the start of next year's Six Nations, a Montpellier public prosecutor's department said on Monday.

Tight-head prop Haouas, 26, who made his France debut against England earlier this year, spent four days in custody for his suspected involvement in the 2014 incident, according to RMC Sport.

The Montpellier front-rower, whose hearing is set for January 29 ahead of the trip Italy on February 6, missed the opening Top 14 game of this season and lost his financial bonus after he arrived late to training and had an altercation with a club sponsor.

Earlier this year, Haouas was banned for three weeks for punching Scotland's Jamie Ritchie during the Six Nations.

"Mohamed's journey has been tortuous at times. I believe he can still give a lot to the team," Les Bleus team manager Raphael Ibanez said last Friday

"He's a very endearing player who deserves special attention with what's at stake for him and us. We're very careful when it comes to managing him," he added.

Haouas is likely to feature for a second time this autumn on Saturday as his country host Ireland in a potential title decider for the re-scheduled Six Nations.

France could be without lock Bernard Le Roux who faces a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday after appearing to elbow Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones in the face in last weekend's win over Wales.

