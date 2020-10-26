Uncapped Umaga in England squad

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

England coach Eddie Jones included uncapped fly-half Jacob Umaga in his squad announced Monday for this week's Six Nations finale against Italy and the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup.

Umaga, the nephew of former New Zealand captain Tana Umaga, was chosen after steering Wasps to last weekend's Premiership final, where they were beaten by Exeter.

He was only one of two specialist stand-offs selected by Jones, together with England captain Owen Farrell.

But there was no place for Exeter captain and fly-half Joe Simmonds, also yet to win his first England cap.

Wasps back-row Jack Willis, still to make his Test debut, was also included in a 36-man squad after winning several individual honours in an impressive 2019/20 season.

Meanwhile Henry Slade, a centre who covers at fly-half, was included fresh from starring in Exeter's 19-13 win over Wasps in the Premiership final at Twickenham last Saturday.

England squad

Backs

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Furbank (Northampton), Willi Heinz (Gloucester), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester), Max Malins (Bristol), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jonny May (Gloucester), Dan Robson (Wasps), Henry Slade (Exeter), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester), Jacob Umaga (Wasps), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester)

Forwards

Tom Curry (Sale), Tom Dunn (Bath), Ben Earl (Bristol), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester), Jamie George (Saracens), Jonny Hill (Exeter), Ted Hill (Worcester), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton), Beno Obano (Bath), David Ribbans (Northampton), Jack Singleton (Gloucester), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter), Jack Willis (Wasps)

Fixtures

Six Nations

Oct 31: Italy v England, Rome (1645 GMT kick-off)

Autumn Nations Cup

Nov 14: England v Georgia, Twickenham (1500 GMT)

Nov 21: England v Ireland, Twickenham (1500 GMT)

Nov 28: Wales v England, venue tbc (1600 GMT)

Dec 06: England v tbc, placing match, Twickenham (1400 GMT

