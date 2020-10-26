World Cup champion Kilde 'good' despite Covid-19 positive test

Advertising Read more

Oslo (AFP)

Norway's alpine skiing World Cup winner Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has contracted coronavirus, his country's ski federation (NSF) announced.

Kilde, 28, won his first overall title after the final races of last season were scrapped in March.

"I have slight symptoms, but my general state is good," Kilde said in an NSF statement on Sunday.

"I'm positive about the idea of being back quick enough by strictly observing the public health rules," he added, after testing positive upon his return from the season-opening giant slalom event in Soelden earlier this month.

The next event in this season's men's World Cup is a parallel giant slalom in Austria on November 14.

© 2020 AFP