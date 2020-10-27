Everton's Digne has suspension cut to one game

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Everton defender Lucas Digne has had his three-match suspension downgraded to one game by an independent disciplinary panel.

The left-back was sent off for a challenge on Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters during a 2-0 loss at St Mary's on Sunday, though the Premier League leaders appealed the decision.

The red card, described as a "joke" by Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, has not been rescinded but Digne will now only serve a one-match ban.

A Football Association statement issued on Tuesday read: "An independent regulatory commission has upheld a claim of clearly excessive punishment in relation to Everton FC's Lucas Digne.

"The defender was sent off for serious foul play during a Premier League fixture against Southampton FC on Sunday 25 October 2020 and would have been suspended for three fixtures.

"However, the independent regulatory commission has withdrawn his original suspension and applied a one-match suspension instead."

The Frenchman was shown a straight red card by referee Kevin Friend in the 72nd minute when he stood on the back of Walker-Peters' legs.

It looked accidental and Ancelotti was critical of Friend's decision.

"The red card was a joke," he said. "It was not intentional. Maybe it could be a yellow but for sure it was not violent conduct. They could check better."

Digne will now only miss the game with Newcastle and will be available for the matches against Manchester United and Fulham.

© 2020 AFP