'I've got my man' Cowboys owner backs head coach McCarthy

Los Angeles (AFP)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones backed head coach Mike McCarthy to turn around the team's fortunes on Tuesday following the iconic NFL franchise's troubled start to the season.

In an interview with Dallas's 105.3 The Fan radio, Jones ruled out the possibility of a mid-season change of coach in the wake of the Cowboys' humiliating 25-3 loss to Washington on Sunday.

The Cowboys are third in the NFC East after losing five of their opening seven games of a season marked by reports of dressing room discord and several abject displays.

Jones however said Tuesday he believed McCarthy, who took over from Jason Garrett in the close season, is the right coach to lead the Cowboys into a brighter era.

"Certainly, we couldn't have anticipated being at this stage with our team this year," Jones acknowledged.

"But if I were going to hire for head coach, that we're going to be at this stage this year and work through this for the betterment of what's in store for us for the rest of the year and for what's for us in the future, I've got my man," he said of McCarthy.

Jones said he was confident former Green Bay coach McCarthy had the requisite skills to build for the future and hone the talent already on the Cowboys roster.

"We have that in Mike McCarthy as our coach," Jones said. "We have a resolve. We have the ability, if anybody does, to get good football players. We have the financial ability to get good football players."

The Cowboys season has been thrown into disarray following a serious injury to Dak Prescott earlier this month which has ruled the quarterback out of the remainder of the campaign.

Back-up quarterback Andy Dalton meanwhile suffered a concussion in the defeat to Washington that has put a question mark against his fitness for this week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones meanwhile snapped at an interviewer on Tuesday who asked if the team suffered a "leadership void."

"Just shut up and let me answer," Jones remarked. "When I go into the locker room, there's no leadership void in my eyes. Now that's your answer. Let's move on."

The Cowboys are ranked as the most valuable franchise in the NFL, worth an estimated $5.7 billion according to Forbes, but have not won the Super Bowl since their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at the end of the 1995 season.

