Immobile absent as virus-hit Lazio travel to Bruges with depleted squad

Lazio have arrived with a reduced squad for their Champions League match against Club Brugge

Bruges (Belgium) (AFP)

Lazio have travelled to Belgium for Wednesday's Champions League game against Club Brugge with a depleted squad after a coronavirus scare in the Italian team left many top players at home.

"We're 16 here and tomorrow the club will issue a statement before the match based on the Covid-19 situation," coach Simone Inzaghi told a press conference at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Tuesday.

Inzaghi did not name the players who remained behind but Italian media reported they included star striker Ciro Immobile, midfielders Luis Alberto, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva and Djavan Anderson.

Lazio, returning to the Champions League after 13 years, are top of Group F along with Club Brugge, after both teams won their opening matches.

"We have players who have remained in Rome. We didn't expect this, we had a good start against Borussia Dortmund and we wanted to come here with a full squad," continued Inzaghi.

Inzaghi said some players were having further tests and could still join the team on Wednesday.

"We are considering whether to pick up someone from Rome tomorrow, they are completing the last swabs.

"But I think the 12 who are here will play the game, then we'll see if we can add someone.

"Unfortunately, this is the current situation, I'm sure that whoever takes the pitch will give their best for the Lazio jersey."

