Lennon blasts 'fake news' agenda after turbulent week for Celtic

London (AFP)

Neil Lennon has hit out at "media-driven" criticism after a turbulent week for Celtic, vigorously defending his record at the Glasgow giants.

The Scottish champions lost to Old Firm rivals Rangers and AC Milan at Celtic Park before drawing 3-3 with Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Celtic, chasing a record 10th successive Premiership title, are six points behind Steven Gerrard's Rangers at the top of the table, although they have a game in hand.

Speaking ahead of the Europa League trip to Lille on Thursday, the Northern Irish boss, who has won every domestic prize available since re-joining the club early last year, believes most Celtic fans are still behind him.

"We have lost one game in the league and pundits are talking about me being two games away from the sack," he said.

"Where that comes from I have no idea.

"I have seen two newspapers run polls on whether I should get sacked or not. I have never seen it before in 20 years I have been here.

"Who is driving that? It is not the Celtic fans."

Lennon said there was no justification for him to lose his job.

"We go through a little spell and conspiracy theories come out about dressing room break-ups, fall-outs, all that nonsense," he said.

"It is fake news. I sound like Donald Trump now but it is just all fake news."

"I'm telling you it's media-driven," he added. There is a narrative that everybody wants to see a change. That's fine, that's the way of the world."

