Porn star Rocco Siffredi tests positive for Covid-19

Budapest (AFP)

Italian porn star Rocco Siffredi said Wednesday that he, his wife and two sons and their employees have all tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, I was infected during a shoot in Rome in mid-October," said Siffredi, who was in the Italian capital filming a series based on his life with his spouse Rosa Caracciolo, a former Miss Hungary.

Suffering flu-like symptoms after they returned home to Budapest, the pair got negative results after taking over-the-counter Covid-19 tests from a pharmacy.

"But my wife didn't get any better, and we did a PCR test on Tuesday morning. They called us back that evening to tell us we were both positive," the adult film star said.

Two of Siffredi's employees, aged 65 and 75, and his two adult sons have also tested positive.

Several people present at a party the night before he left Rome have also since tested positive, Siffredi said.

The 56-year-old has appeared in over 550 films according to the IMDb entertainment website.

Prominent people have not been spared by the coronavirus, with politicians like Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro, Boris Johnson and Silvio Berlusconi, artists including Madonna, Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, and sports stars like Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic and Usain Bolt all reporting infections.

