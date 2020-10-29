France call up Vincent for Ireland Six Nations decider

Arthur Vincent started three games earlier this year during the Six Nations

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Centre Arthur Vincent replaces injured winger Teddy Thomas in France's side to host Ireland in this weekend's potential Six Nations decider, coach Fabien Galthie announced on Thursday.

Midfielder Gael Fickou moves to the wing as Vincent comes into midfield alongside Virimi Vakatawa for the nail-biting finish to a coronavirus-delayed tournament that sees les Bleus, this Saturday's Irish visitors and England -- who play Italy -- all in a position to win the Six Nations title.

Galthie's side must better Eddie Jones' men's result in Rome earlier in the day and have a better points difference to claim the competition for the first time since 2010.

Uncapped La Rochelle winger Arthur Retiere is named on the bench in the only other change in the matchday 23.

France side (15-1) to face Ireland on Saturday (kick-off 2005 GMT)

Anthony Bouthier; Vincent Rattez, Virimi Vakatawa, Arthur Vincent, Gael Fickou; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon (capt), Francois Cros; Paul Willemse, Bernard Le Roux; Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Camille Chat, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Arthur Retitere, Thomas Ramos

© 2020 AFP