Galaxy fire coach Barros Schelotto

Los Angeles (AFP)

The Los Angeles Galaxy fired head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto on Thursday in the wake of the MLS giant's latest embarrassing defeat.

A statement said that the 47-year-old Argentine coach, who joined the Galaxy in 2019 after guiding Boca Juniors to back-to-back titles, had been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

The Galaxy said Dominic Kinnear would serve as caretaker coach for the remainder of the 2020 campaign.

Barros Schelotto's coaching staff -- assistant coaches Gustavo Barros Schelotto and Ariel Pereyra, goalkeeping coach Juan Jose Romero and performance coach Javier Valdecantos -- had also been relieved of their duties.

"Based on results, we have decided to go in a different direction," said Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese said in a statement.

"The LA Galaxy is a club that is built on winning on the field and being representative of the championship mentality and pedigree that you expect in Los Angeles. As a club, we have a collective responsibility and we all must share the blame for the club's current standing.

"I take responsibility for the poor results and believe that we can find the right way forward for this team and our club."

The Galaxy are bottom of the Western Conference standings with just five wins from 19 games in the MLS's coronavirus-disrupted season, with little realistic chance of a playoff appearance.

On Wednesday, the team was thumped 5-2 by the Portland Timbers after a shambolic performance that saw the Galaxy leak three goals in the opening 30 minutes.

Barros Schelotto's departure comes after a disjointed season marked by poor defending and an inability to draw consistent performances from star signing Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez.

© 2020 AFP