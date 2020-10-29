MLB White Sox name 76-year-old La Russa as new manager

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

Tony La Russa, a three-time World Series champion manager and the third-winningest in Major League Baseball history, was named the new manager of the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

The 76-year-old Hall of Famer, who retired after guiding the St. Louis Cardinals to the 2011 World Series crown, had been serving in executive advisor posts with various clubs since then.

"While I have had other inquiries about managing since retiring, this opportunity with the White Sox brings together a number of important factors that make this the right time and the right place," La Russa said.

"The on-field talent is amazing and the front office... has done everything necessary to create an atmosphere of long-term success. All of those factors aligned to make this a tremendous opportunity."

La Russa replaces Rick Renteria, who guided the White Sox to their first playoff spot since 2008. After a first-round loss to Oakland, Renteria was axed on October 12.

La Russa's first managerial post came in 1979 when the White Sox fired Don Kessinger after a 46-60 start and installed La Russa in the job. He stayed as manager until being fired in 1986, but was idle less than three weeks before being hired to take over the Oakland A's.

In a decade guiding the A's, La Russa oversaw a 1989 World Series victory and World Series defeats in 1988 and 1990 before departing after the 1995 campaign to join the Cardinals. In 16 seasons with St. Louis, La Russa teams won the World Series in 2006 and 2011 and captured seven division titles.

In 33 MLB seasons as a manager, La Russa teams made 14 playoff appearances, won 12 division crowns and he was Manager of the Year four times. He has served as an executive advisor to MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox and most recently the Los Angeles Angels.

La Russa has a record of 2,728-2,365 as a MLB manager and ranks third on the all-time managerial win list behind Connie Mack (3,731) and John McGraw (2,763).

La Russa and Sparky Anderson are the only managers to win the World Series with teams from both the National and American leagues. La Russa and Mack are the only managers to win World Series crowns in three different decades.

