Two Women's Six Nations matches fall victim to Covid-19

Postponed - France's game against Ireland on Sunday has been delayed by the coronavirus

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Two Women's Six Nations matches have been postponed following positive tests for the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.

Fifth-round ties between Ireland and France and Wales and Scotland scheduled for Sunday will no longer take place as planned.

France's trip to Dublin was called off after several players tested positive for Covid-19.

The match had already been moved from France to help Irish players cope with national quarantine restrictions.

Meanwhile Scotland's game away to Wales fell by the wayside after one of their players tested positive .

Four others were earlier withdrawn, having been identified as close contacts of French players who tested positive following the 13-13 draw between the teams in Glasgow last weekend.

"These developments have made it unviable for Scotland to field a competitive team against Wales and a decision was made to also postpone this fixture," said a Six Nations statement.

"Six Nations Rugby will seek to reschedule both fixtures at a later date and further details will be announced in due course."

England, who have already won the title, are still due to play Italy in Parma on Sunday as they seek to complete a Grand Slam.

Scotland also have an outstanding game in Italy.

© 2020 AFP