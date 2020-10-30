Ait-Nouri scores on debut as Wolves go third

Debut goal - Wolves' French defender Rayan Aït-Nouri (R) scores the opener in Wolves' 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Molineux

Wolverhampton (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Rayan Ait-Nouri marked his Wolves debut with a goal as the Midlands club beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Molineux on Friday to move up into third place in the Premier League.

Victory put Wolves level on points with the leading Merseyside duo of Everton and reigning champions Liverpool ahead of the bulk of this weekend's fixtures.

Ait-Nouri, the ony change from the Wolves side that drew 1-1 with Newcastle last time out, needed just 18 minutes to put the hosts in front when his first-time shot found the bottom corner.

His goal came soon after Palace's Michy Batshuayi had an effort correctly disallowed for offside.

Daniel Podence doubled Wolves' lead in the 27th minute when he turned in Pedro Neto's cross from close range.

Palace's defeat was made worse when when Luka Milivojevic was sent off late on following a VAR review of his challenge on Wolves substitute Joao Moutinho.

