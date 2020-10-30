Formula One driver Gasly unveils helmet tribute to Senna

Advertising Read more

Imola (Italy) (AFP)

Pierre Gasly on Friday unveiled his personal tribute to Ayrton Senna in the form of a repainted helmet he plans to wear at this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Twenty-six years on from the death of the three-time champion Brazilian at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, the F1 circus has returned to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, which hosted that tragic event, for the first time since 2006.

For Frenchman Gasly, who won his maiden F1 race at last month's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, it was a chance to remember a hero and inspiration.

Taking to Twitter, the Alpha Tauri driver said his helmet livery was "a tribute to Ayrton this weekend," adding that he was "remembering one of my idols with this special helmet...Legends are never forgotten. SennaSempre."

Senna died after crashing in the race barely 24 hours after the death of Austrian Roland Ratzenberger during qualifying.

Speaking to reporters on Friday via video news conference, Gasly said he was surprised that he had not been considered for a return to Red Bull, having been confirmed as staying at Alpha Tauri for 2021. But, he added, he was not disappointed.

"I've grown up," he said. "Last year was my second season and this is my third. I know the team better and have a stronger relationship with the engineers."

