Journalist murdered in Mexico, sixth this year: governor

Journalists protest against the murder of one of their colleagues in Mexico,one of the world's most dangerous countries for reporters

Mexico City (AFP)

A Mexican journalist has been shot dead in crime-ridden Ciudad Juarez near the US border, Chihuahua state governor Javier Corral said Friday.

Arturo Alba Medina is the sixth journalist murdered this year in Mexico, one of the world's most dangerous countries for reporters.

Corral condemned the "cowardly murder" and said he had told prosecutors to ensure the killers are punished.

"Justice will be done," he wrote on Twitter.

The 49-year-old journalist and television news show host was assassinated a few minutes after the end of his program on Thursday night, according to media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

More than 100 reporters have been murdered since 2000 in Mexico, where asking questions about political corruption or powerful drug cartels can be a deadly business.

Only a fraction of those crimes have resulted in convictions.

