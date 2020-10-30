Scarlett Johansson remarries in 'intimate ceremony'

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost wed in front of "immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions"

Los Angeles (AFP)

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has married for a third time, tying the knot at an "intimate ceremony" over the weekend with comedian Colin Jost, it was announced Thursday.

Johansson, the world's top-paid actress last year who is set to star in the much-delayed Marvel superhero film "Black Widow," announced the nuptials through food charity Meals on Wheels.

The pair wed in front of "immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions," the charity wrote on Instagram.

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica," said the post, inviting donations.

The 35-year-old star became engaged to "Saturday Night Live" writer and actor Jost, 38, in May 2019 after two years of dating.

New York-born Johansson was previously married to Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and French journalist Romain Dauriac.

After a series of child roles, Johansson came to prominence in Sofia Coppola's Oscar-winning 2003 romantic comedy "Lost in Translation."

She has since transitioned to A-list roles, including eight Marvel film appearances as Natasha Romanoff, and earned $56 million to top Forbes' 2019 top-paid actress list.

Johansson earned two Oscar nominations last year, for "Jojo Rabbit" and "Marriage Story."

In addition to her acting, Johansson has previously spoken out for women's causes: she was one of the first to join and help finance the Time's Up movement that works to defend victims of sexual harassment and abuse.

