Tuchel expects injured Neymar to return end of November

Neymar was forced off during the first half of PSG's 2-0 Champions League win in Turkey in midweek

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday he expects Neymar to be sidelined until the international break after injuring his thigh in Wednesday's Champions League win in Istanbul.

The Brazil forward came off just 25 minutes into PSG's 2-0 victory over Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir and will likely miss his team's next three games.

"I don't think it's possible he will play" for the national team, said Tuchel.

"If he plays that means he's not injured, and that's a bad message. The news for me is that he will return after the break."

Neymar has been called up to his country's squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay on November 14 and 17. He scored a hat-trick in a 4-2 win over Peru earlier this month.

He will miss Saturday's trip to Nantes in Ligue 1, the Champions League clash with RB Leipzig next week and the visit of third-placed Rennes on November 7.

PSG go to Monaco on November 20 following the international break.

"With Ney, we're sad because he has a small adductor injury," said Tuchel, who is already without a number of key players.

Mauro Icardi, Julian Draxler and Leandro Paredes are unavailable for the match against Nantes, while Angel Di Maria is still suspended.

Tuchel is hopeful Icardi and Paredes can return on Wednesday for the RB Leipzig game.

"I really hope they're with us at training on Monday. We have to accept they can play with just one session before," he said.

"Normally I would say they're not ready for the Champions League, but in this situation perhaps they have to play."

© 2020 AFP