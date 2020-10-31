Bayern Munich sweep past Cologne to go top without Lewandowski

Thomas Mueller (R) celebrate converting his first-half penalty with Joshua Kimmich as Bayern Munich won 2-1 at Cologne on Saturday

European champions Bayern Munich went top of the Bundesliga on Saturday as Thomas Mueller and Serge Gnabry provided the goals with Robert Lewandowski rested for their 2-1 win at Cologne.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick opted to leave out Lewandowski, who scored a record 10 goals in the opening five league games, ahead of their midweek Champions League match at Salzburg and a Bundesliga showdown at Dortmund next Saturday.

However, RB Leipzig, who are now two points behind in third, can go back to the top of the table if they beat Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday evening.

Mueller netted an early penalty and Gnabry finished a counter-attack on the stroke of half-time to leave Bayern 2-0 up at the break.

Cologne improved in the second-half and replacement midfielder Dominick Drexler pulled back a late goal.

Borussia Dortmund climbed to second in the table without star striker Erling Braut Haaland as defender Mats Hummels scored both goals in a 2-0 win at Arminia Bielefeld.

