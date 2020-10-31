 Skip to main content
Five-try England beat Italy 34-5 to keep Six Nations hopes alive

England's scrum-half Ben Youngs marked his 100th cap with two tries.
Rome (AFP)

Ben Youngs touched down twice as five-try England beat Italy 34-5 to keep their hopes of lifting the Six Nations trophy ahead of Ireland alive.

Youngs marked his 100th England cap with tries at the start of either half with Jamie George, Tom Curry and Henry Slade adding three more in the second half to secure a bonus-point win.

England now need the result of France versus Ireland in Paris later on Saturday to go their way to win their first Six Nations title since 2017.

England have 18 points after their final game in the coronavirus-interrupted tournament at the Stadio Olimpico.

Ireland, on 14 points, could win the title if they beat the French by more than seven points.

The Italians, who have not won a match in the tournament since 2015, take the wooden spoon for the fifth consecutive tournament.

