Celtic bounce back to reach another Scottish Cup final

Glasgow (AFP)

Celtic stayed on course for a fourth consecutive domestic treble of trophies with a 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Hampden on Sunday to reach the 2019/20 Scottish Cup final.

First-half goals from Ryan Christie and Mohamed Elyounoussi secured a first win in five games for Neil Lennon's men as they set up a repeat of the 2019 final against Hearts on December 20.

Celtic have now won a remarkable 35 consecutive domestic cup ties, but Lennon will be relieved to get back to winning ways after defeats by Rangers and AC Milan and draws with Lille and Aberdeen over the past two weeks left the Scottish champions with ground to make up in the Scottish Premiership and Europa League.

After conceding 10 goals in those four games, a clean sheet in dreadful conditions as a storm tore through an empty Hampden will be particularly valued and Celtic rarely looked troubled after two goals in five minutes put them in command.

Christie curled a long-range effort into the top corner against his former club to open the scoring before Elyounoussi kept up his good goalscoring form of late by prodding home Tom Rogic's cross at the back post.

Championship side Hearts stand in the way of another clean sweep of trophies for the Hoops after they saw off Edinburgh rivals Hibs 2-1 after extra-time in Saturday's semi-final.

