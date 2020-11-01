France flanker Cros sustains broken bone in foot

France flanker Francois Cros, a key cog in Fabien Galthie's resurgent side, sustained a fracture of the second metatarsal in his right foot in the 35-27 Six Nations victory over Ireland

Paris (AFP)

France flanker Francois Cros, a key cog in Fabien Galthie's resurgent side, sustained a fracture of the second metatarsal in his right foot in the 35-27 Six Nations victory over Ireland.

"The verdict is in: fracture of the second metatarsal," the Toulouse backrower, who is also studying podiatry, said on Instagram.

Cros, 26, sustained the injury in a tackle off the ball by Ireland's Caelan Doris after 30 minutes of Saturday's match at the Stade de France.

Doris was yellow carded for the tackle after Cros had grubbered through close to the line. France were also awarded a penalty try.

