Hamilton's 'after-life', 'monster defender': Who said what this sporting weekend

'Tell the grandchildren': Lewis Hamilton celebrates with his Mercedes team

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"No guarantee...there's a lot that excites me with the after-life – time will tell!"

-- Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton hinting that this season could be his last in the sport.

"I didn't want to tell the players we hadn't won here in 14 years."

-- Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta after his team defeated Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford.

"I will learn from that, I'm not the best defensively in the box, I can work on that."

-- Paul Pogba admitting his mistake which led to Arsenal's winning penalty.

"Cristiano is back. This is the important thing."

-- Cristiano Ronaldo, who had been out of action due to the coronavirus, after scoring twice in Juventus's 4-1 win over Spezia.

"He's not easy on the eye, he's not Messi but who cares? In the air, he's a monster! He was incredible."

-- Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on defender Nathaniel Phillips after the 2-1 win over West Ham.

"I said many times, my period as a manager in Barcelona is over. I think in life there is once you have to do things."

-- Man City boss Pep Guardiola pushing back at speculation he could return to coach Barcelona.

"We're hurting a lot from that."

-- Wallabies captain Michael Hooper after his side were trounced 43-5 by the All Blacks.

"We saw a team together. In my conception of rugby, the 'we' is always in front of the 'I'. The day we put the 'I' in front, we are on the wrong track. Today, I found that we put the 'we' first and after the 'I'."

- Christophe Urios, the coach of Bordeaux-Begles rugby team in the French Top 14, after a 71-5 rout of Agen.

"It's a massive achievement for us as a group to win the Six Nations in the strangest year and circumstances."

-- England skipper Owen Farrell after securing the Six Nations title, nine months after the tournament started.

© 2020 AFP