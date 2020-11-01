Volland off the mark as Monaco thump Bordeaux

Monaco forward Kevin Volland (C) celebrates his first goals in Ligue 1

Paris (AFP)

Germany international Kevin Volland scored his first goals for Monaco since joining the club in September as Niko Kovac's side thrashed Bordeaux 4-0 in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Monaco struck three times in as many minutes through Wissam Ben Yedder, Gelson Martins and Volland in the first half to take control at the Stade Louis II.

Volland then grabbed another in the second half as Monaco won for just the second time in six matches to climb up to seventh place.

France forward Ben Yedder crashed home a spot-kick on 27 minutes after his header was handled by Pablo, with a penalty awarded despite the ball looping over Benoit Costil and into the net following the deflection.

Martins grabbed his first goal since serving a six-month ban for pushing a referee last season when he lunged at the far post to poke in a Ruben Aguilar cross.

And former Bayer Leverkusen forward Volland promptly headed in from a Ben Yedder delivery to end his drought following his 11 million-euro ($13 million) move from Germany.

The 28-year-old tapped in a second on 57 minutes as Martins slid the ball across goal for his unmarked team-mate.

Nice moved up to fourth as Patrick Vieira's team extended their unbeaten domestic run to five games with a 3-0 victory at Angers.

Rony Lopes put Nice ahead on 11 minutes and Pierre Lees-Melou added a second from the spot. Hicham Boudaoui came off the bench to net a third as Nice stayed four points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Metz continued their fine recent form with a 1-0 win at Nimes while Montpellier defeated Saint-Etienne by the same scoreline courtesy of a goal from Englishman Stephy Mavididi.

Reims beat Strasbourg 2-1 while Dijon remain the only team without a victory following a goalless draw at home to Lorient.

Lille put their undefeated record on the line in Sunday's late game when they host a resurgent Lyon.

Christophe Galtier's Lille have won five and drawn three of their opening eight games. They could go back level on points with PSG at the top with victory.

