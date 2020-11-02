Wims banned two games for Bears-Saints punch-up

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims has been hit with a two-game ban after attacking New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, the NFL announced on Monday.

Wims triggered a mass brawl during Sunday's clash between the Bears and Saints at Soldier Field when he aimed two punches at Gardner-Johnson's helmet.

Wims was ejected immediately after the flashpoint, which occurred in the third quarter of a game eventually won in overtime by the Saints.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the bust-up, but one report on the NFL Network said Wims had told Chicago officials Gardner-Johnson had spat at him during a previous play.

Gardner-Johnson denied that allegation on Monday, insisting he bore no responsibility for the brawl.

"It ain't got nothing to do with me. If he's acting out, that's on him," Gardner-Johnson was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"It wasn't no incident. We won the game. I mean, everybody, it's a lot of he said, he said. Ain't nothing happened. Nobody got spit on."

The NFL said Wims had been banned for violating unsportsmanlike conduct rules by aiming punches at Gardner-Johnson's head.

He will only be able to return to the Bears active roster on November 17, ruling him out of games against the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings.

