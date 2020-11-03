 Skip to main content
Live
#US Presidential Election
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

Covid-19 rules France's Moutet out of Paris Masters

Issued on: Modified:

Moutet playing Caruso on Monday
Moutet playing Caruso on Monday FRANCK FIFE AFP
1 min
Advertising

Paris (AFP)

French tennis player Corentin Moutet has tested positive for coronavirus and withdrawn from the ongoing Paris Masters tournament, the ATP announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Moutet had been set to face Marin Cilic in the second round after beating Italian Salvatore Caruso on Monday, but instead the former US Open champion has been given a walkover into the last 16.

"After confirmation of a positive Covid-19 test on November 3, Corentin Moutet has been removed from the draw and placed in isolation," the ATP said in a statement.

Several French players have tested positive for the virus in recent months, including Benoit Paire, Lucas Pouille and Fiona Ferro.

© 2020 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.