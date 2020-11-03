'Not the worst time to face PSG', says Leipzig boss Nagelsmann

Paris Saint-Germain will be without France forward Kylian Mbappe for Wednesday's Champions League match at RB Leipzig

Advertising Read more

Leipzig (Germany) (AFP)

Injury to Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe gives RB Leipzig a slight advantage for Wednesday's Champions League group match in a repeat of last season's semi-final, says their coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"Of course it's not a disadvantage that Mbappe and Neymar won't play - they are fantastic players - but PSG have other very good players that many teams in Europe would like to have in their ranks," Nagelsmann told a press conference on Tuesday.

"It's definitely not the worst time to face them, but we also have several injured players."

Mbappe was been ruled out of the Group H clash with a hamstring injury, while PSG were already missing Brazil forward Neymar, who has a thigh strain, and Mauro Icardi.

The match in Germany is a rematch of last season's Champions League semi-final when PSG won 3-0 in Lisbon with Neymar and Mbappe in their ranks.

Leipzig, who sit third in the group, are eager to bounce back from their 5-0 hammering at Manchester United last week. PSG are second in the section but level on three points with the Bundesliga club.

"With these two players (Neymar and Mbappe), PSG would be a bit stronger, but we also are missing players," said Nagelsmann, who must do without midfielders Lukas Klostermann and Konrad Laimer due to knee injuries.

"After the defeat in Manchester, fatigue was noticeable - it's hard to come home without a point, but that's part of the job.

"Defeats are hard to digest, we like to win, but we'll probably come out of them stronger if we learn the right lessons and learn them quickly."

© 2020 AFP