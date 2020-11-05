Ex-Australia U20s fly-half McIntyre 'torn over' Clermont departure

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Former Wallabies under-20s fly-half Jake McIntyre said on Thursday it was a tough decision to leave Clermont this month due to personal reasons.

McIntyre, 26, joined the French club last season but will be denied a final appearance due to a thumb injury.

"It was something I was really torn over because I felt I could have had a lot of success here in Clermont," he told AFP.

"It's a shame because the Stade Marcel-Michelin is the best club ground in the world. To not run out there it sucks.

"I'm definitely going to miss playing in front of that yellow army because it was pretty special," he added.

Ex-England youth international outside-haf Rory Jennings has joined the side to replace McIntyre.

"We've crossed paths and chat about what it's like. I don't know too much about him but he seems to be transitioning pretty well into French life," McIntyre said.

"He has just got to have lots of energy at training and be positive. If he does that I'm sure he'll get his chance in such a long season," he added.

McIntyre will head back to Australia before December and has signed a contract with the Western Force who are expected to feature in the country's Super Rugby competition after being thrown out of it 2017.

"I'm really looking forward to it. It's been an incredible journey for them," he said.

"It's a pretty great story. Hopefully with the recruits we can build something special there," he added.

After featuring for his national side at the 2013 and 2014 under-20 world championships McIntyre is eying full Wallabies honours with his return home.

"It's been a childhood dream since I could talk, I think it was my first word," he said.

"My main focus is to play well and do my best for the Force. If I do that and if it does come up it will be dream come true."

© 2020 AFP