Juventus's Wales international Ramsey sidelined with thigh injury

Juventus' Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be sidelined for at least 10 days with a thigh injury, the Italian champions confirmed on Thursday.

The Wales international came off after 53 minutes in Tuesday's 4-1 Champions League Group G win over Ferencvaros in Hungary.

The former Arsenal and Cardiff City player suffered "a low-grade injury to the rectus femoris muscle of the right thigh. In 10 days it will be re-evaluated", the club said.

The 28-year-old will miss two league games, at Lazio on Sunday and Cagliari on November 21 in Turin.

Ramsey will also miss Wales' international friendly against the United States next week and two Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

He could return for the Italian club's Champions League home leg against Ferencvaros on November 24, or in the league against Benevento four days later.

