 Skip to main content
Live
#US Presidential Election
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

Juventus's Wales international Ramsey sidelined with thigh injury

Issued on: Modified:

Aaron Ramsey (C) will be out of action for most of the month with a thigh injury.
Aaron Ramsey (C) will be out of action for most of the month with a thigh injury. MARCO BERTORELLO AFP
1 min
Advertising

Milan (AFP)

Juventus' Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be sidelined for at least 10 days with a thigh injury, the Italian champions confirmed on Thursday.

The Wales international came off after 53 minutes in Tuesday's 4-1 Champions League Group G win over Ferencvaros in Hungary.

The former Arsenal and Cardiff City player suffered "a low-grade injury to the rectus femoris muscle of the right thigh. In 10 days it will be re-evaluated", the club said.

The 28-year-old will miss two league games, at Lazio on Sunday and Cagliari on November 21 in Turin.

Ramsey will also miss Wales' international friendly against the United States next week and two Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

He could return for the Italian club's Champions League home leg against Ferencvaros on November 24, or in the league against Benevento four days later.

© 2020 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.