Philipsen wins 'unexpected' stage, Roglic retains lead after longest Vuelta day

Jasper Philipsen failed to finish his only previous Grand Tour appearance, the 2019 Tour de France

Puebla de Sanabria (Spain) (AFP)

Belgian Jasper Philipsen on Thursday won the Vuelta a Espana's 15th stage, the longest of the race at 230km, as Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall lead.

Philipsen claimed his first Grand Tour stage success by pipping Pascal Ackermann at the line, with Jannik Steimle in third on the longest day of the three-week race.

"I can't describe how happy I am. It means a lot for me. I've been waiting all of the Vuelta for this moment, it was unexpected," 22-year-old Team UAE Emirates' rider Philipsen said.

"It was a really strong breakaway. In the end I started believing it more and more but at the beginning of the day I never expected a bunch sprint," he added.

Defending champion Roglic kept hold of the red jersey ahead of Richard Carapaz after a rain-sodden 230.8km in north-western Spain.

Jumbo-Visma's Roglic has a 39-second advantage over Ineos' Ecuadorian rider, with Hugh Carthy 47 seconds behind ahead of Friday's 162km hilly stage from Salamanca to Ciudad Rodrigo.

The red jersey standing times were taken with 3km left because of a reported oil slick near the finish line close to the border with Portugal after a mistake-free day for the contenders.

An early group including previous stage winner Tim Wellens broke after 55km approaching the Alto de San Amaro.

The pace stayed high despite humid conditions on an arduous day before Italian Mattia Cattaneo made his solo shot for glory with 30km left.

He stretched his lead to 90 seconds at one point on the Alto de Padornelo descent ahead of a flat finish and a head wind before arriving at the finish line near to the Portuguese border.

Despite his efforts, the chasing pack, including Philipsen, cut down the lead as organisers announced the overall race times would be taken with 3km to go.

Philipsen split and edged Ackermann and Steimle on the flat finish.

