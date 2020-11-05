Ronaldo to make Portugal return against France, Croatia

Advertising Read more

Lisbon (AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo was on Thursday named in the Portugal squad to play a friendly against Andorra and Nations League matches against France and Croatia.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner tested positive for coronavirus on October 13 when with the Portugal squad, going on to miss the 3-0 victory over Sweden.

The 35-year-old finally tested negative 19 days later, returning to the pitch with a double for Juventus against Spezia in Serie A action on Sunday.

The Portugal captain also played in Juve's 4-1 victory over Ferencvaros in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Portugal take on Andorra on Wednesday before Nations League A3 matches at home against France on November 14 and away to Croatia three days later.

