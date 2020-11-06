Chile's Niemann withdraws from Masters with Covid-19

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

Chile's Joaquin Niemann said Friday he has withdrawn from next week's Masters golf tournament after testing positive for Covid-19.

World number 41 Niemann, who missed the cut in 2018 in his only Masters start after winning that year's Latin America Amateur Championship, announced his status on Twitter.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus and unfortunately I will not play in the Masters next week as a result," Niemann said.

"This event means a lot to me, and I have had incredible memories playing as the LAAC champion, as well as alongside some of the game's greatest players.

"I am disappointed but will do everything possible to recover quickly while keeping my family and team safe."

The 21-year-old from Santiago was sixth last month at the CJ Cup in a tuneup for next week's pandemic-postponed major showdown at Augusta National.

His only PGA title came last year at Greenbrier, but he has been a solid contender, sharing third in August's BMW Championship playoff event.

© 2020 AFP