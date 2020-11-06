France call up Aouar for injured Fekir

Lyon's Houssem Aouar has replaced injured Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir in the France squad for Nations League matches against Portugal and Sweden

Paris (AFP)

Lyon's Houssem Aouar has replaced injured Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir in the France squad for Nations League matches against Portugal and Sweden, the French federation announced Friday.

Fekir picked up a left hamstring injury, opening up a spot for 22-year-old Aouar.

France play Finland in a friendly at the Stade de France on Wednesday before two Nations League matches, away to Portugal on November 14 and home against Sweden three days later.

Aouar made his international debut in the 7-1 home friendly win over Ukraine in October, but did not take part in the two following Nations League matches against Portugal and Croatia.

