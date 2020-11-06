Rossi to race in European MotoGP after recovering from coronavirus

Valentino Rossi has missed the past two races after testing positive for coronavirus

Valencia (Spain) (AFP)

Valentino Rossi has been cleared to race in the European MotoGP after recovering from coronavirus, his Yamaha team said on Friday.

The seven-time world champion flew to Valencia from Italy on Thursday evening after a first negative test.

"This morning, Rossi took a second PCR test, as per FIM (International Motorcycling Federation) regulations, and this afternoon it came back negative," said Yamaha in a statement.

"The two consecutive negative test results allow Rossi to reunite with the team and take part in this weekend's Gran Premio de Europa."

The veteran Italian did not participate in Friday's opening two practice sessions in Valencia.

American stand-in Garrett Gerloff managed 19th place.

Rossi, 41, missed back-to-back races at MotorLand Aragon last month after testing positive for Covid-19.

He stands 15th in the overall standings with three races of the season remaining.

