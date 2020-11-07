Rossi half-brother Luca Marini gets MotoGP call-up

Half-brothers in arms: Rossi congratulates Marini after winning in Montmelo in September

Valencia (Spain) (AFP)

Luca Marini will join his illustrious half-brother Valentino Rossi on the MotoGP grid next season.

Marini and fellow Moto2 rider Enea Bastianini have been signed by Ducati's satellite Esponsorama team for the 2021 season, replacing Johann Zarco and Tito Rabat.

Both Marini, a maternal half-brother to seven time champion Rossi, and Bastianini, will be hoping to move up to the top division as Moto2 champion.

Marini currently races for Rossi's Sky Racing VR46 team and he will continue to wear those colours after a Sky deal with Ducati.

"Competing in MotoGP is every rider’s dream," said Marini, who has won three races so far this season.

Bastianini commented: "Next season several riders will make the leap to MotoGP, we will start a new adventure together with the fastest riders in the world in which I think that together with the team I will be able to achieve good results."

Zarco is leaving to join Ducati's other satellite outfit, Pramac, with Jorge Martin as his teammate.

Ducati's main factory team riders will be Jack Miller and Francesco Bagania.

