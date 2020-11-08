Coachless Agen lose again as president picks team

Former England under-20s Gabriel Ibitoye left the field with an ankle injury for Agen

Bottom of the table Agen lost 19-16 at home to Lyon on Sunday in the French Top 14 in their first game since sacking their coach as president Jean-Francois Fonteneau picked the team.

Fonteneau fired Christophe Laussucq and team manager Remi Vaquin in midweek following last Saturday's 71-5 defeat, a seventh straight of the season, at Bordeaux-Begles.

The 57-year-old made nine changes from the hammering at Stade Chaban-Delmas as centres Jordan Puletua, Sam Vaka and Samoa winger JJ Taulagi were among those to be dropped.

The hosts, who according to reports were coached by the academy manager and a physiotherapist during the week, opened the scoring as scrum-half Paul Abadie kicked a ninth-minute penalty goal.

Abadie traded efforts with the visitors' Jonathan Wisniewski for a 6-6 score after half an hour.

The away side assured the lead at the break as Australian winger Toby Arnold crossed before Wisniewski added a third penalty for a 16-6 edge at the interval.

Abadie and Wisniewski converted further shots at goal before prop Tapu Falatea went over from a driving maul and Hugo Verdu's conversion made it 19-16.

Fonteneau's men reclaimed possession after the restart but failed to break down Lyon's defence and were forced to settle for just a second bonus point of the campaign.

Later, Tawera Kerr-Barlow's La Rochelle host Kotaro Matsushima's Clermont for a shot at top spot with the sides separated by points difference.

On Saturday, two-time Rugby World Cup winner Jerome Kaino suffered an ankle injury in Toulouse's 16-16 draw with local rivals Castres.

