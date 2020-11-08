Grid penalty for Aleix Espargaro at European MotoGP

Spanish rider Aleix Espargaro dropped to third row after block decision

Valencia (Spain) (AFP)

Spanish motorcycle racer Aleix Espargaro of the Aprilia team was dropped from sixth to ninth on the start grid for Sunday's European Grand Prix.

Officials said Esparargo had failed to respect a blue flag, meaning he blocked another rider's progress.

The sanction is good news for Ducati's Australian ace Jack Miller, who now moves up in to the second row on the start grid.

Championship leader Joan Mir will also start from the second row.

Mir leads Fabio Quartararo by 14 points but only 32 points separate the top six after a roller-coaster season thrown wide open by the absence of six-time world champion Marc Marquez.

