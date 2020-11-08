Thomas back in France squad after hamstring injury

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Winger Teddy Thomas has recovered from a hamstring problem to rejoin France's squad to prepare for next weekend's Autumn Nations Cup opener, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said on Sunday.

Thomas, who missed last Saturday's Six Nations victory over Ireland, is added to the set-up to host the Pacific Islanders next Sunday along with lock Killian Geraci and back-rower Anthony Jelonch.

Following an agreement between the FFR and the French league, les Bleus squad members will only be able to feature in a maximum of three matches this autumn.

Six Nations player of the tournament Antoine Dupont is set to make his final appearance of the campaign against the Islanders having started against Wales and Ireland.

Earlier, Toulouse's former France winger Yoann Huget said he would retire at the end of the season aged 33 after scoring 14 tries in 62 Tests.

"I want to finish it in the best way possible. You have to be realistic. For the ego it's difficult to say you can no longer play," Huget told Canal+.

On Saturday, Fiji said they no longer had cases of coronavirus in their set-up after recording six positive tests last week.

Olympic gold medallist Leone Nakarawa is yet to arrive in camp in the French town of Limoges due to an injury but Bristol Bears centre Semi Radradra has joined up with the squad.

© 2020 AFP