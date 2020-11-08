US star Morgan thrilled to be back in action after Spurs WSL debut

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

US striker Alex Morgan says she is delighted to be back in action after making her long-awaited for Tottenham debut in the Women's Super League.

The two-time World Cup winner had not played for more than a year after giving birth to daughter Charlie in May and working her way back to fitness.

But Morgan, 31, who has scored 107 goals for the United States, came off the bench in the second half of Spurs' 1-1 draw with Reading on Saturday.

"It just feels good to get back on the field for the first time in more than a year, so I’m happy about that," Morgan told Spurs TV.

"Obviously I’m not too happy about the result but I just had to start to get some minutes and build from there, so I’m pretty happy that this is a good starting point."

Morgan said she was working her way back to full sharpness.

"I think my fitness, it's getting back there, it’s just going to take a little bit of time -- obviously with a matter of changing direction, sprints and everything, I’ve just got to get minutes to get game fit."

© 2020 AFP