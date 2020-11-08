Usman, Rauf keep sloppy Zimbabwe down to 134-7 in second T20

Pakistan's Haris Rauf unleashes a delivery against Zimbabwe during their second Twenty20 match in Rawalpindi. Donald Tiripano is the backing-up Zimbabwe batsman

Rawalpindi (Pakistan) (AFP)

Leg-spinner Usman Qadir and paceman Haris Rauf grabbed three wickets apiece as Pakistan kept Zimbabwe down to a paltry 134-7 in the second Twenty20 international in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Trailing 1-0 after Saturday's six-wicket defeat, Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals as Usman finished with figures of 3-23 and Rauf 3-31 after the tourists were sent in to bat.

Ryan Burl (32 not out) and Wesley Madhevere (24) were the main scorers, with Burl sending the last ball of the innings for a big six.

Rauf, who came into prominence with 20 wickets in last year's Big Bash in Australia, removed Brendon Taylor (three) and skipper Chamu Chibhabha (15) in successive overs.

Donald Tiripano (15) added 30 for the seventh wicket with Burl before falling to Rauf in the 19th over.

Usman, son of the late legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, chipped in with the wickets of Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (seven) and Elton Chigumbura (18) to further derail Zimbabwe.

With this match, Pakistan's Ahsan Raza became the first umpire to officiate in 50 Twenty20 internationals.

