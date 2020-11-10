Man Utd's Shaw out for month with hamstring injury

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is out of action after suffering an injury at Everton

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is facing several weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury he picked up in Saturday's Premier League win at Everton.

The left-back limped off in the second half at Goodison Park, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting at the time he looked "in a bad way".

United said in a statement on Tuesday that Shaw, who has started seven matches in 22 days, would be out for a month.

As potential replacements, Solskjaer has Alex Telles, who has been restricted to one appearance following his move from Porto in October due to a positive Covid-19 test, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe.

United did not give updates on the fitness of defender Victor Lindelof (back) and Marcus Rashford (shoulder), who were also injured in the 3-1 win at Everton.

The pair are still scheduled to join up with Sweden and England for international duty.

Solskjaer expressed his fury with the fixture schedule after his side were forced to play at 12:30 pm on Saturday having returned from their Champions League fixture in Turkey in the early hours of Thursday, describing it as an "absolute joke".

© 2020 AFP