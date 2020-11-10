MotoGP star Marquez will not return before 2021

Marc Marquez has not raced since fracturing his arm in the opening race of the season

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, who has not raced since fracturing his arm in the season-opener, will sit out the final two events on the 2020 calendar, his Honda team announced Tuesday.

Marquez, 27, had won the title four years in a row but has been sidelined since crashing out of the Spanish grand prix in Jerez on July 19.

The Spaniard will now focus on a return to the track in 2021. MotoGP organisers last weekend released a provisional calendar featuring 20 races.

"As his recovery continues, Marc Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team confirm he will not participate in the remainder of the 2020 MotoGP season and aims to return to racing in 2021," Honda said in a statement.

"Working through his recovery programme and tracking the progress of his arm, Marc Marquez in conjunction with Honda, his team and multiple expert doctors, has elected to officially delay his return to action until 2021."

