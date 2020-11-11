Hoffenheim squad in quarantine after Covid outbreak

Sebastian Rudy (R) is one of the Hoffenheim players to test positive for the coronavirus with the whole squad now in quarantine

Berlin (AFP)

Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on Wednesday became the first German top-flight club to put their squad in quarantine after four players tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Germany midfielder Sebastian Rudy and Algerian forward Ishak Belfodil, plus a member of the coaching staff, have tested positive for Covid-19, Hoffenheim said Wednesday.

It comes after Israeli striker Munas Dabbur and Danish winger Robert Skov tested positive for the virus on Tuesday with their national teams.

In total, Hoffenheim has seven cases of the coronavirus after Danish forward Jacob Bruun Larsen and a club member of staff also tested positive in recent days.

"We cannot explain the cluster," said Hoffenheim sports director Alexander Rosen.

"We have been meticulously and conscientiously adhering to the hygiene concept for months.

"We came through the pandemic without a single positive case for months, which is now hitting us very hard."

The club from south-west Germany is now in close contact with the local health authorities to contain the outbreak.

Last week, Hoffenheim played in the Europa League against Czech club Slovan Liberec, who were missing 15 players sidelined by the coronavirus.

Due to the current international break, Hoffenheim's next Bundesliga game is scheduled for November 21 at home to Stuttgart.

During October's international break, both Croatia striker Andrej Kramaric and Ghana defender Kasim Adams returned from their national teams with the coronavirus.

Hoffenheim's Czech right-back Pavel Kaderabek was quarantined after a positive case in his family, but the trio had all since returned to training.

