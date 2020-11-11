Pitcher Stroman to stick with Mets

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Right-handed hurler Marcus Stroman is sticking with the New York Mets, accepting the Major League Baseball club's $18.9 million qualifying offer on Wednesday.

Stroman, who didn't play in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns, indicated he decided against exploring the free agent market after hearing comments from new Mets owner Steve Cohen.

"After watching the presser, I'm beyond excited to play for you sir," Stroman tweeted. "I could feel the excitement and passion you're going to bring daily. Let's go be great! @StevenACohen2."

Cohen, a billionaire fund manager who agreed in September to purchase a majority stake in the Mets, held his first press conference as owner via Zoom on Tuesday, outlining his vision for a team he said he grew up rooting for.

That vision includes winning the World Series in three to five years, and an apparent willingness to spend money to help make that happen.

"This is a major market team and should have a budget commensurate with that," Cohen said.

After Stroman tweeted his intention to stay, Cohen responded via Twitter.

"Marcus, That is great news," Cohen tweeted. "Looking forward to meeting you soon. I will call you over the next few days to thank you."

Stroman promises to be a solid presence in the Mets starting rotation, along with two-time Cy Young Award-winner Jacob DeGrom.

The Mets are hoping Noah Syndergaard will be back from Tommy John elbow surgery in April.

© 2020 AFP