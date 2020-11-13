Irish hit by key duo being ruled out of Wales clash

Ireland full-back Jacob Stockdale and lock Iain Henderson have been ruled out of their Autumn Nations Cup match with Wales and replaced by Andrew Conway and Quinn Roux respectively in the starting XV

Dublin (AFP)

Jacob Stockdale and Iain Henderson have been ruled out of Ireland's opening Autumn Nations Cup match with Wales later on Friday, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) announced.

Full-back Stockdale and his Ulster team-mate and second row forward Henderson will be replaced in the starting line-up by Andrew Conway and Quinn Roux respectively.

"Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale have been ruled out of tonight's game against Wales," the IRFU said in a statement.

"Henderson has a medical issue which ruled him out while Stockdale presented with calf soreness and following a scan has been ruled out of the game this weekend.

"Quinn Roux and Andrew Conway come into the Ireland starting XV. Tadhg Beirne is added to the bench."

Hosts Ireland go into the match having finished third in the recently concluded Six Nations championship whilst the Welsh are seeking to end a run of five successive defeats.

Team (15-1)

Andrew Conway; Hugo Keenan, Robbie Henshaw, Chris Farrell, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony; James Ryan, Quinn Roux; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Will Connors, Conor Murray, Billy Burns, Keith Earls

Coach: Andy Farrell (ENG)

