Four Bills players to miss Cardinals clash over Covid case

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Four Buffalo Bills players have been ruled out of the team's trip to face the Arizona Cardinals after cornerback Josh Norman tested positive for Covid-19, the NFL team said Saturday.

A statement from the Bills said Norman had been placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list following the test and would not travel for Sunday's game against the 5-3 Cardinals.

Three players deemed to have been in close contact with Norman -- tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe -- have also been placed on the reserve list and will not play.

In addition, defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson was also ruled out and will not travel to Arizona.

The Bills are enjoying one of their best NFL seasons in years and lead the AFC East with a 7-2 record.

© 2020 AFP