Roethlisberger fit to play after Covid isolation

Los Angeles (AFP)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was cleared to play in Sunday's home game with the Cincinnati Bengals after being activated from the reserve/Covid-19 list on Saturday.

Roethlisberger was placed in isolation Tuesday along with offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams following a positive case involving team-mate Vance McDonald.

Hawkins, Samuels and Williams have also been cleared for Sunday's divisional clash at Heinz Field, where the Steelers will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

The 38-year-old Roethlisberger said Saturday his body had benefited from the time off but admitted parenting his three young children had been taxing.

"I am doing good. I feel great," Roethlisberger told the Steelers website. "My body enjoyed the week off. My mind from teaching pre-K did not enjoy the week off. It was fun to be home with them, but I definitely missed the guys."

Roethlisberger said he had participated in practices virtually, watching play calls via a tablet computer at home.

"Typically, when I haven't practiced, I am at least on the field, behind the quarterbacks, hearing the calls that were made, hearing the play call coming in from the coach," he said.

"I watched every play of practice, but you watch on your iPad at home, so you don't get to hear all of those things. It was definitely different than anything I have experienced before."

© 2020 AFP