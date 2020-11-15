Hamilton in the soup, nervous Johnson: Who said what this sporting weekend

Seven up: Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium in Istanbul

Paris (AFP)

Who said what this sporting weekend:

"I'm probably just going to maybe watch the race and I usually have like a minestrone soup, but I'll definitely have a bottle of wine."

-- Lewis Hamilton on his low-key plans to celebrate his seventh F1 world title.

"He is the greatest of our era for sure."

-- Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, a four-time world champion, hails Hamilton.

"I was nervous all day. I could feel it. The Masters to me was the biggest."

-- Masters champion Dustin Johnson who captured his second major with the tournament's lowest ever score.

"Without doubt, there is something special in this little island."

-- World MotoGP champion Joan Mir on his home island Mallorca which has also produced fellow triple world motorcycling champion Jorge Lorenzo and tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

"It's no respiratory thing. It's more of just very dizzy and I've got a pain in my stomach, so I don't know. Just some weird stuff going on."

-- Big-hitting US golfer Bryson DeChambeau on his disappointing performance over the first two rounds of the Masters where he barely made the cut.

"It's surreal what happened, not just the result but playing, getting on the field after everything that has happened this year. Some of the boys haven't seen their families for four months but they have all been positive... they have been awesome."

-- Argentina rugby union coach Mario Ledesma after the Pumas stunned the All Blacks 25-15.

"You can tell by my body language I'm not excited by it."

-- All Blacks coach Ian Foster about overseeing the first New Zealand side in nine years to chalk up back-to-back defeats.

"Sergio's numbers for penalties are out of this world. If there had been a third penalty, he would have taken that one as well."

-- Spain coach Luis Enrique after Sergio Ramos missed two penalties in the 1-1 Nations League draw against Switzerland. Ramos, who had previously scored 25 penalties in a row, was making his 177th international appearance.

