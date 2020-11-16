Skip to main content
England's Henderson and Stirling out of Iceland match

Iceland absentee- Manchester City's Raheem Sterling will miss England's final game of 2020
Iceland absentee- Manchester City's Raheem Sterling will miss England's final game of 2020 Clive Brunskill POOL/AFP
London (AFP)

Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling will miss England's Nations League fixture against Iceland on Wednesday, the Football Association has announced.

Liverpool captain Henderson suffered a knock during Sunday's loss away to Belgium, while Manchester City forward Sterling has withdrawn because of a calf problem.

An FA statement issued Monday said the two players had returned to their respective clubs for further assessment.

England manager Gareth Southgate will now continue his preparations for his side's final game of the year with a 22-man squad.

