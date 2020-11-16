Skip to main content
Luis Suarez to miss Brazil clash after positive Covid test

Luis Suarez nurses his ankle in the World Cup qualifying match against Colombia
Uruguay's Luis Suarez has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the World Cup qualifying match against Brazil, Uruguay's football association announced Monday.

"Tests have been carried out on all the members of the national team, with the result that the players Luis Suarez (and) Rodrigo Munoz and the official, Matias Faral, have tested positive for Covid-19," the federation said in a statement.

All three are "in good health", it added. They join defender Matias Vina, who tested positive on Saturday after Uruguay's 3-0 win over Colombia in Barranquilla.

Uruguay host Brazil in Montevideo on Tuesday.

