Wasps coach Blackett signs new deal

London (AFP)

Wasps coach Lee Blackett has extended his contract after guiding the Midlands club to last season's English Premiership final.

Wasps' resurgence under Blackett, who took over on a temporary basis from the long-serving Dai Young before getting the job full-time, saw them win 11 times in 12 starts before they beat Bristol in the play-offs.

But they lost 19-13 to Exeter in a hard-fought Premiership final at Twickenham, the Chiefs completing an English and European double following their Champions Cup triumph against France's Racing 92.

Monday's announcement by Wasps came just days before the start of the new Premiership season.

"I am delighted to have agreed a new contract with the club and that we will continue working together as a coaching team for the foreseeable future," said Blackett in a Wasps statement.

"We showed glimpses of our true potential last season and it's brilliant that we have been able to retain our coaching team so we have a strong base and can plan for the next few years with a level of certainty," he added.

"We are fully focused on preparing for the new season and fulfilling the potential this squad has."

